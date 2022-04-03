Simmons Bank Makes New Investment in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

