Simmons Bank Sells 1,284 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.38 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $39.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

