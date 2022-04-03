Simmons Bank Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $99.79 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

