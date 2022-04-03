Simmons Bank Takes Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $57,530,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $20,063,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -91.03%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

