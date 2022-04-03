Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.45. 68,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 84,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVOL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000.

