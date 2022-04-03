SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $153,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

