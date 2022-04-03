Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $40.91 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $51,875,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $26,759,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

