SkinCoin Market Capitalization Hits $157,226.55 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. SkinCoin has a market cap of $157,226.55 and $36,901.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00038590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00108899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

