Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) PT Lowered to $3.00

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 165.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skylight Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of SLHG stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

