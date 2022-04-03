Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,878,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,977,000 after purchasing an additional 120,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 421.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.