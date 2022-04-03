SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.36 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

