Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives $60.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SMFKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,182. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
