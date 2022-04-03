Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $256.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 53.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.70. 335,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.48 and its 200 day moving average is $212.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

