Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get Snap One alerts:

SNPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $3,964,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $2,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $9,728,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.