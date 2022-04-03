Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading 2.9% Higher

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 238,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 104,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a market cap of C$46.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.
About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)
