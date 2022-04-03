Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,499 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,768,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

