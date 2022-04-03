Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SLNO stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.