Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

