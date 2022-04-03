SolGold (LON:SOLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.00

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.91 ($0.48), with a volume of 2320758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.15 ($0.47).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.58) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.33. The firm has a market cap of £851.01 million and a P/E ratio of -33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.59.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

