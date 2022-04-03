Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Soligenix in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,663.94% and a negative return on equity of 103.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Soligenix by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Soligenix by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

