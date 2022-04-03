SOMESING Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.58 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, SOMESING has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $161.06 million and approximately $20.58 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00049875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.18 or 0.07542547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,598.79 or 1.00015834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054745 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,077,754 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

