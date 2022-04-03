Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.50

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 3500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.38%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

