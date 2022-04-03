Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

SRNE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,317,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,775,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,258,000 after purchasing an additional 908,194 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 240,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

