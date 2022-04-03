Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $440.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.92. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $45,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

