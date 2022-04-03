Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of SMBC stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $440.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.92. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $45,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.