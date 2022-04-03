Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SOVO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of SOVO opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $80,984,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sovos Brands by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after buying an additional 62,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,081,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.