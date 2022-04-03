SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
HGDPF opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. SpareBank 1 Helgeland has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $15.28.
SpareBank 1 Helgeland Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 Helgeland (HGDPF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Helgeland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Helgeland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.