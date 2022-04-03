SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HGDPF opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. SpareBank 1 Helgeland has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Get SpareBank 1 Helgeland alerts:

SpareBank 1 Helgeland Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpareBank 1 Helgeland provides various financial products and services to retail customers, small and medium enterprises, municipal authorities, and institutions in Norway. The company operates in two segments, Retail Market and Corporate Market. It offers savings, investment, and insurance products, as well as leasing and mortgage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Helgeland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Helgeland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.