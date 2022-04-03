SPC Financial Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. 23,182,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,512,895. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

