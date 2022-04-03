SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after buying an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,310,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.40. 1,442,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.77.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,982 shares of company stock worth $15,924,500 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

