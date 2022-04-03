SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.17 and last traded at $92.02. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

