Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.82

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$63.82 and last traded at C$63.65, with a volume of 16316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.8800002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

