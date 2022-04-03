Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $27.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $27,885,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. 1,276,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

