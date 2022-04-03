SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.88.

SPSC opened at $134.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average of $139.20. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

