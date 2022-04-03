SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.88.
SPSC opened at $134.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average of $139.20. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.
In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
