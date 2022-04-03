SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.14. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5,990 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics. The firm is focused on developing the business units targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing. It involves in commercializing its developmental COVID-19 antibody test kit, and also the RALI-Dx and RALI-fast Point-of-Care tests to triage COVID-19 patients for respiratory distress.

