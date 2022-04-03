Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.16.

Shares of SQ opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 431.03 and a beta of 2.32. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

