Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $170.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.20.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $140.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $136.62 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after acquiring an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

