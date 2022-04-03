State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $307.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

