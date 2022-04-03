State Street (NYSE:STT) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $259,564,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

