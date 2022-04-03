Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,925 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 1,290,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,513. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46.

