Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after acquiring an additional 581,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,835.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 246,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.42. 96,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,391. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $176.31 and a one year high of $208.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.56.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.