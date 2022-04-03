Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.19. The company had a trading volume of 622,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $167.17 and a fifty-two week high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

