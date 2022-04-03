Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. 13,050,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,630,432. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

