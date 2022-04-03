Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,344 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,367,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,705,242. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

