Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,846 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,225,000 after acquiring an additional 173,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 541,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 57,458 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Popular by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 103,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Popular by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $80.95. 453,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.03. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on BPOP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

