Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.25.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.41. The company had a trading volume of 609,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.71 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

