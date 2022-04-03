Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.10. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.47 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

