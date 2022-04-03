Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 753,620 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

