Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 21.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. 994,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,064. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $121.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Atmos Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.