Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 1,680.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Proto Labs by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Proto Labs by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.64. 336,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $126.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

