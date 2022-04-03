Stephen Le Page Buys 100,000 Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Stock

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) insider Stephen Le Page bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($40,607.81).

Shares of LON:AA4 opened at GBX 31.80 ($0.42) on Friday. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.83.

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.24%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.