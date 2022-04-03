Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) PT Raised to $29.00 at KeyCorp

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STER. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of STER opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

