Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target to $5.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.
NASDAQ ORTX opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20.
About Orchard Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.