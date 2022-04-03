Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target to $5.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

